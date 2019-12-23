Pastor Odukoya disguises as homeless man to test people’s kindness [Video]

With Christmas in the air and love on everyone’s lips, Nigerian pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, son of late Bimbo Odukoya, decided to test the kindness of Nigerians.

He pulled the stunt by dressing up as a homeless beggar in need of financial help to feed himself.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the pastor can be seen dressed in plain trousers and a shirt with rough hair and beard as he hit a big supermarket in Lagos state.

He was spotted with a loaf of sliced bread and a bottle of water walking around the supermarket to get the attention of different people, he would then ask them to pay for his food and see how they would react.

A man ignored him and an elderly woman after shouting at him for picking what he could not afford also attempted to pay for his food.

Quite touching was the case of a woman who revealed that she did not have much but still offered to pay.

For all those that offered to pay for his food, Odukoya refused and paid for their goods in return.

At the end of the video, the pastor delivered the message that people must remember to be kind to others, particularly during the yuletide season.

