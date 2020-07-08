Pastor nabbed for serially raping, impregnating his daughter and aborting pregnancies

A 44-year-old pastor at Ogo Oluwa Parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Owode-Egbado, Ogun, has landed in hot water for serially raping his own biological daughter.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter at the Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarters that her father had been molesting her.

The statement said the suspect had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of the victim since 2015 when she was 19 years-old and shortly after the demise of her mother.

The daughter, according to the statement, further reported that she had been impregnated three times by her father – all pregnancies aborted.

The statement said the suspect had procured family planning services for the victim so as to prevent further pregnancies.

“Having realised that her father was all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO.

“The NGO, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, took it upon itself to assist her in reporting the incident at the Owode-Egbado police station.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth,” the statement said in part.

It added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit for further investigation and prosecution.

