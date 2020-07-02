Pastor nabbed for raping 12-yr-old girl in Ogun

A 54-year-old Pastor has been arrested in Ogun state for allegedly raping an unnamed 12-year-old girl.

The Pastor identified as Niyi Omowodun was arrested following a complaint by father of the victim.

He reportedly told officers at Itele Divisional headquarters in Ota that, while he was at work, he received a call from one of his neighbours that his daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbour caught the man in the act.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Itele Division, Monday Unuigbe, detailed his detectives found and arrested the man.

On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life International Church, confessed to raping the girl, stating that he lured the girl into an incomplete building in the area when the girl was going on an errand. When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he had been separated from his wife since 2016.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

