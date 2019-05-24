Pastor Nabbed for Kidnapping 11-yr-old Boy in Anambra

A 33-year-old pastor, Nweke Chijioke, and his accomplice Samuel Emeka have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old boy.

The suspect was said to have kidnapped the boy (name withheld) at Umoubi community in the company with his accomplice, Punch writes.

A source who pleaded anonymity said, “The pastor and his accomplice bundled their victim inside his vehicle boot and were on the run before they were caught.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, and said the pastor was arrested with his accomplice while trying to run away with their victim.

He said their victim was rescued in good condition and had been handed over to his mother.

Mohammed said, “Police operatives attached to the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad arrested one Pastor Nweke Chijioke and Samuel Emeka all of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects had at about 4:30pm on Wednesday allegedly abducted one Ikechukwu aged 11 years at Akwuzu Umoubi and bundled him inside their vehicle boot.”

The police spokesman said the case was being investigated, adding that they would be charged to court after the investigation.

