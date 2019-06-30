Pastor Modele Defends Biodun Fatoyinbo: “My Husband is Not a Rapist”

Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo, the wife of an accused rapist, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has finally addressed the allegations made against her husband by Busola Dakolo.

According to eyewitnesses present in COZA Abuja today, Modele took over the order of service today during which she defended her husband, insisting that the man she married could not have raped anyone, even as an unbeliever.

“My husband is not a rapist. Even if he was an unbeliever, he would not be a rapist,” she reportedly said, per Vanguard, but before she could continue in her defence of him, the accused rapist took over the microphone, saying, “The elders are handling the matter.”

This comes amid the massive protest against the disgraced preacher in Abuja and Lagos.

