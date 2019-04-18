Pastor Jailed for 5 Years for N1.4m Fraud

Fisayo Nehemiah, a pastor with a Pentecostal church, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, after he was convicted of fraud.

Nehemiah was sentenced by the Chief Magistrate R. Davies-led court on Friday after obtaining iron rods valued at N1,400,385 from a company, Mukaz Nigeria Limited, under false pretences.

He was also said to have issued a Diamond Bank dud cheque to the General Manager of the company, Alhaji Babalola Wasiu, as means of payment for the goods.

Nehemiah was arraigned on four counts of inducing the company to deliver the iron rods, obtaining the item under false pretences, conversion of the iron rods to his property, and presentation of a Diamond Bank dud cheque to the company as means of payment.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the four counts preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aminu Isaac, said trial commenced after efforts made by the court to ensure settlement failed.

According to him, the defendant obtained the goods under false pretences, which is punishable under sections 278 (1) (A) & (B), 284 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Isaac thanked the court for the judgement, saying justice delayed is not justice denied.