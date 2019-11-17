Pastor in Police Net for raping 10-yr-old Stepdaughter

A pastor named Anwanga Udo has been arrested for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon, in a statement, said Udo was arrested on October 31, 2019.

According to the statement one Nsikan Udo, Iniobong Moses, Saviour Ukpong and Festus Etuk, were also arrested for rape at different times.

The statement added,

“Udo of No 7 Itiam Street, Uyo, a pastor with Restoration Bible Church, was arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old step-daughter when she was left alone with him. Rather than be a father to her, he turned her to a sex machine.”

“Painfully too, Etuk and one Ememobong Eshiet (a female) of Ikot Akpa Eshiet Village, Onna Local Government Area were arrested for conspiracy and defilement.

“Eshiet forced the victim, who is an orphan, to be having unlawful carnal knowledge with her husband, Etuk, with the intent of having children for them against her wish.”