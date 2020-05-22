Pastor Iginla Finalises Divorce From Estranged Wife, Marries South African Woman

Popular Abuja-based pastor, Joshua Iginla has finalised his divorce from his estranged wife, Yemisi.

The clergyman known for his generosity towards Nollywood practitioners, has legally ended his marriage after a year of separation and moved on to marry a South African prophetess.

The pastor of Champions Royal Assembly shocked his congregants when he cited infidelity among other issues for quitting the marriage in 2019.

There were counter accusations from Yemisi with whom he shares three children hinting that the new wife of Joshua Iginla, Prophetess Stella, was the hand behind her marriage crash.

“He is happy with his new life and he has moved on. He has finally divorced his wife over infidelity and has moved on permanently with his new wife prophetess Stella whom we learnt has been a source of peace and happiness to him,” a source reported to popular gossip site, kemifilani.ng.

