Pastor Ibiyeomie threatens Daddy Freeze over Oyedepo

Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, on Sunday warned controversial media personality Daddy Freeze against abusing Bishop David Oyedepo.

In a recent post on Instagram, Daddy Freeze, who is popularly known for criticising Nigerian pastors, attacked Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel for saying women should submit to their husbands, saying that Oyedepo’s advice is a misquote of the scriptures.

Reacting to his statement, Pastor Ibiyeomie warned Freeze not to ever insult Oyedepo or talk about him.

As seen in a viral video from his Sunday service Ibiyeomie said he cannot be alive and watch someone insult his father, Oyedepo.

“I can’t be alive and you insult my father. If the day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo I will deal with him and arrest him,” he said.

“Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born.

“I will tear you into pieces, you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

Ibiyeomie’s expletive-laden response has also triggered reactions on social media, with many saying he wasn’t ‘Christ-like.’

