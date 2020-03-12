Pastor Fatoyinbo announces opening of new COZA campus in Abuja

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has announced the opening of a new campus in Abuja.

According to the pastor, the new branch named the Centre Point Campus will open for its first service at 7:30 am on Sunday, March 15th 2020 at Evelyn’s Event & Recreational Centre in Gwarinpa.

The launch will kick off on Saturday, March 14th with an exciting concert by the award-winning contemporary gospel group, The Gratitude at the same venue.

Speaking on the new campus, Pastor Fatoyinbo said:

“We are extremely excited about the expansion of our church and grateful for the opportunity to reach even more souls for God’s kingdom.”

“I believe that the Centre Point campus will be a revolutionary addition to our already vibrant ministry because it’s an answer to my prayers and the prayers of our church family worldwide.”

Pastor Fatoyinbo, who last year survived a rape accusation by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo, will be ministering at the new campus along with his wife and Co-Senior Pastor, Modele Fatoyinbo.

COZA previously had one campus in Abuja, located in Guzape Hills, Asokoro Extension.