Pastor demands $100,000 to fight Coronavirus demon in hell

A South African cleric, Pastor Mboro, has offered to go to hell and fight the demon responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kenya Updates, Pastor Mboro has offered to embark on the dangerous journey and save mankind only for a sum of $100,000 (₦36,700,000) to cover his transport logistics.

“I am ready to save mankind,” Pastor Mboro said, “I have seen a vision of how the Coronavirus demon looks like and I will defeat it,”

The pastor also stated that there was no need to waste money on research as the real cause of the disease that has infected 640,589 people with 29,848 deaths is a demon in hell which he has volunteered to kill.

“There is no need for worry and expensive research, the real problem is the demon causing this disease and I am ready to kill it once and for all,” Pastor Mboro said.

The pastor gave an ultimatum saying the money should come no later than the second week in April.

In 2017, a South African news site reported that the controversial pastor charged his church members a sum of 5,000 rands (₦104,455) to view pictures he allegedly took with his smartphone while in heaven during an Easter church service.

Well, some are saying Pastor Mboro can go to hell, literally.