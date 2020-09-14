Pastor Chris Oyakhilome predicts when rapture will occur

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Believers Love World, Christ Embassy, has predicted when the rapture spoken of in the bible will take place.

While speaking during a sermon shared on his Facebook page, Oyakhilome said that the rapture will happen within the next six years.

The controversial clergyman also advised those who are yet to accept Jesus into their life to do so now.

Oyakhilome said: “If the Rapture does not happen in three years, it might be six years.

“If it does not happen by then, then it cannot exceed 10 years.

“You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the last hours

“Send us a DM, and we will lead you to Christ. It’s that simple.”

