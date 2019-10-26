Pastor Chris Okafor breaks silence after Fake Miracle Scandal

Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor, has broken his silence after he was trolled mercilessly on social media for engaging in fake miracle as he was found to be among five other pastors who used a woman with bulgy arm to perform the same miracle.

In a low point for Pentecostal ministries in Nigeria, the five pastors came under severe criticism for deceiving their church members into believing that they were performing miracles when in actuality, they were merely reciting a well rehearsed drama.

But Pastor Okafor, who spoke through his publicist, insisted the woman came to his church and received healing

“The woman was in our church really. But you know in this issue of deliverance, some people could be delivered here and then go back to where they stayed before and the attack would return. That was what happened to the woman,” he said.

