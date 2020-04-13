Pastor Chris backtracks on 5G, says ‘I love technology’

In the wake of the withering backlash that followed his claims that 5G was linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has beaten a retreat.

The popular televangelist had caused a furore by alleging that 5G — the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks — was initiated to facilitate a “new world order.”

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic was created to instil fear among people in actualising the alleged agenda and that the 5G technology was an initiative of “the Anti-Christ.”

However, his comments generated a lot of criticisms among Nigerians and colleagues of the cleric – among them Pastors Sam Adeyemi and Matthew Ashimolowo.

But in a video shared on social media on Sunday, Oyakhilome clearly sang a new tune, saying he was only opposed to the initiative because of its perceived health risks.

He said,

“I have to look at my calling as a priority and I’m into the healing ministry. You may be a pastor or a minister and not be into the healing ministry, this may not concern you. I’m a science and technology enthusiast. I love technology.

“Just studying the capabilities of the 5G makes me, like, ‘Wow! I’d like to go on it like tomorrow morning. I’d like to start it right away.’ But at the same time, I’m into healing, I know what it means for people to be sick. I meet with sick people all the time. And so, no matter how interested I am in the 5G, I’m going to put health first.

“Are there health risks? What are the health implications? Those are my concerns and I became even more concerned when I found out that regulators didn’t seem to care much in looking into the details and the cause of the independent scientist and experts, medical doctors.

“If there are health risks, they should be fixed. We want to go on extraordinary technology but we must also consider all the health implications. That’s my point,” he added.