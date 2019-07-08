Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Wife Modele Orders Church Member to ‘Celebrate’ Him

Modele Fatoyinbo wants every COZA member to celebrate her husband Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, or she will not be on good terms with them.

The wife of the alleged rapist made this decree yesterday at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Headquarters in Abuja, during which she listed her husband’s qualities, how he had helped become ‘great’, which is why she wants everyone to celebrate him, no matter their reservations about his alleged conduct.

“I’m not your friend if you don’t celebrate this man. One of the things that I say about my husband is that I would have never had the opportunity — I used to be so shy to talk to one person. I used to let him do all the talking because I was a very introverted person,” she said, per LIB.

She continued, “But he was able to help me see, like he was able to help a lot of us see, that there was greatness in me. So, I don’t have a problem standing before you this morning. The Lagos church, the Ilorin church, the Port Harcourt church — anywhere he is, Pastor Biodun is the father of that church. I’m not your friend if you don’t celebrate this man.”

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating the complaint filed against the preacher, following Busola Dakolo’s claims that he raped her multiple times when she was only 16.