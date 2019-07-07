Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Reportedly Tried to Move Rape Case to Abuja

Days after Busola Dakolo explosive interview, news surfaced that the celebrity photographer filed an official complaint against the alleged rapist, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Now, the Nation has confirmed that the infamous preacher, who has a long history of alleged sexual misconduct, had tried to move the case she filed against him from Lagos to Abuja.

Speaking with the press, a police source said:

Yes, she already came to the police to file a case with us before she even came to the public. The case is here with us in Lagos. Some of the Ogas here say the Biodun man has found out and is trying to move the case to Abuja, but that is not possible because the lady in question is resident here and she filed here. An investigation is ongoing, and I am telling you, what we are finding is bigger than what the mouth can say.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.