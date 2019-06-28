Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Addresses Rape Allegations, Threatens Lawsuit

Biodun Fatoyinbo has denied all the rape allegations made against him by Busola Dakolo.

In case you missed it: the celebrity photo sat down with Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija for an explosive interview in which she accused the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

According to the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, Fatoyinbo raped her when she was younger, and she also revealed how he later also assaulted her in his own home when she visited his wife. Follow up the story here.

And this comes barely a month after her husband Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.

Now, the infamous pastor, who has a long history of alleged sexual misconduct, has addressed the accusation in a statement shared on his Instagram, in which he also threatened to file a lawsuit against all parties involved in the circulation of that story.

See his post below: