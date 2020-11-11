Pastor Bakare insists on regulating social media

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church has said that if the excesses of social media are not checked, it could lead to trouble in the country.

He said this at the party held for him in Lagos in celebration of his 66th birthday, noting that it was unfortunate that the EndSARS protests were aggravated by social media users.

“On social media, there is no free freedom anywhere in the world; there must be freedom with boundaries. I’m not saying curtail them or we can’t use them, there is no nation where there are no balances.

“All these excesses happening in our social media or the fake news can stir up trouble that we’ll not be able to control. Look at the drama they shot somewhere else that were used as soldiers killing people. Those things can create trouble, but, we cannot be draconian, we are not going back to Decree 4. We must do things decently, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us,” Bakare said.

Bakare also expressed the belief that he will one day become the President of Nigeria, just like Joe Biden in the US.

“There’s something called destiny. I don’t want to hide under one finger and make ambition look like a vision. It is not a matter of life and death. You can write it down, as the Lord lives and as I’m given opportunity, the day will come like Joe Biden that I will be president of Nigeria,” he said.

