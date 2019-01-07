Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor Asks 90 Church Member to Pay $5,000 Each for a ‘Mantle’

A US-based Nigerian man has uploaded a video in which the famous Nigerian pastor, Ayo Oritsejafor, urged 90 church members in the United States to pay $5, 000 each for a mantle.

The video, recorded during a recent church service, has stirred conversation on the internet. And the Instagram user who uploaded the video also shared his qualms with the way Christianity has been turned into business ventures by these pastorpreneurs.

“Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor was in Morris Cerullo’s church in America recently, looking for 90 people to give 5000USD each (450,000USD) for a mantle so they do not miss God. My question is, those that don’t have 5000USD to give, are they going to miss God?” the Instagram user asked.

Adding, “[Oritsejafor] called himself crazy. Africans are crazy people indeed, to build the largest church auditorium in the poverty capital of the world. Crazy people when una go get sense?”

