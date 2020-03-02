Pastor Adeboye celebrates 78th birthday [Photos]

Today is a special day as Pastor Enoch Adeboye is marking his 78th birthday.

Fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, that is General Overseer (of the Redeemed Christian Church of God), the tributes have been pouring in from all walks of life as he gets a year older today.

Politicians, entertainers, captains of industry and the general public have united as one in showering the towering man of God with encomiums.

Born on 2 March, 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, Osun State, Adeboye is revered for his piety and simplicity in carrying out the work of God.

A professor of mathematics, he was ordained a pastor of Redeemed Church in 1977 and became General Overseer of the church in 1981. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Check out photos to mark his special day below…