Passer-by Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Accept Islam

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stabbing a passerby to death over his refusal to accept Islam.

The suspect, one Habeeb Eletu, was brought before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Eletu committed the offences on Jan. 22 at 9.00p.m. at Awoyaya Town in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

On the said date, Eletu was said to have dashed out at night, confronting whoever came his way to accept Islam.

The defendant, 26, whose plea was not taken, is being tried for malicious damage and murder.

The defendant was said to have insisted that whoever refused to accept his religion would either be stabbed or have his property damaged.

The prosecutor alleged that in the process, the defendant maliciously damaged a Toyota Camry marked LND 568 FM (Lagos) and a Honda saloon car marked GGE 478 AM (Lagos).

She said in the process, the defendant stabbed one Ojo, 27, whose surname was yet to be provided to death, adding that the deceased was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

“The defendant also inflicted deep injuries on the body of one Adedoyin Ayedun,” she said.

Omisakin said the offences contravened Sections 222, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Komolafe fixed Feb. 8 for further hearing, before ordering the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison.