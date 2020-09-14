Passengers stranded as Unions shut Arik Air operations in Lagos

Aviation unions have shut down Arik Air operation over alleged failure to pay seven months’ salary arrears of workers, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Members of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) on Monday morning occupied the entrance gate into the airline premises preventing workers from gaining access into the facility.

Singing solidarity songs, the union members barricaded entrance into the airline headquarters with their vehicles.

They also carried placards describing the airline as running a slave camp where workers rights and condition of service are abused.

Stranded passengers decided to buy tickets from other airlines to travel.

Speaking to newsmen, Comrade Ocheme Aba, Secretary General, NUATE said the action became necessary following the refusal of the airline Management to accede to their demands.

He said the union’s demands include payment of the balance of the staff salaries both for those who worked and at home during the period of the lockdown.

