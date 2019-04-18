Passengers Safely Removed as Bus Catches Fire in Lagos

An 18-seater commercial bus burst into flames Wednesday evening between Toyota and Five Star bus stop on Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

While no life was lost, the incident led to a heavy traffic gridlock along the route.

The bus was reportedly carrying some passengers and generating sets when the engine caught fire. It was gathered that the driver and passengers alighted from the bus and ran for their dear lives.

An eyewitness said the bus burnt for over 50 minutes, while a fire service station a few meters away from the scene could not respond to stop the fire from igniting other vehicles.

Policemen later arrived at the scene, trying to control the gridlock and forestall any secondary incident that may occur.

It is understood that men of the state fire fighting service later arrived at the scene to put out the fire and clear the congested road.