Passengers escape death as Train rams into bus in Lagos

At least eight passengers narrowly escaped death in Lagos on Monday when a train rammed into a commercial bus in Oshodi Area of the state.

Making the announcement on its Twitter handle, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said:

“A train ran into a Volkswagen T4 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies.”

Eyewitnesses said the bus, with Lagos registration number GGE 972 GE, suddenly veered into the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos. The onrushing train rammed into the bus and dragged it some distance with the passengers on board.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osantintolu, said the incident which happened around 8.am had been brought under control.

No fatalities were recorded.

“The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger bus with registration number GGE 972 GE, had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos,” he said.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

“Subsequently, the agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life.”

He said the casualties have been provided with on the spot medical care and discharged.

The wreckage of the bus had been safely removed to allow for the free flow of traffic.

