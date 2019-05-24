Passenger Dies of Heart Attack after Trying to Strangle Woman on Plane

A 32-year-old passenger collapsed and died of a heart attack after reportedly attempting to strangle a female passenger during flight.

In a violent rage, the Russsian passenger aboard Red Wings airline had also used a mobile phone to repeatedly strike another male passenger on the head.

He was said to have threatened other passengers on the flight who tried to stop him from attacking the woman by saying “If you want to live, put up your hands. We are going to die, the pilots are asleep!”

The Airbus A320 plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Moscow, Russia, after the distressing mid-air drama.

Mirror reports that passengers rushed to the woman’s aid after the unnamed 32-year-old Russian man grabbed her by the neck and attempted to strangle her.

During the violent struggle, the aggressive passenger released the woman before he was then strapped by the crew to a seat, said one witness.

The man however collapsed with a “cardiac arrest”.

Due to the disturbing incidence, the captain requested an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport from where it had departed.

Police and ambulance were waiting at the runway but he was pronounced dead by paramedics minutes later.

“Paramedics who arrived at the aircraft started to provide medical assistance, but the man died from acute heart failure,” said Svetlana Petrenko in a statement issued by the Russian Investigative Committee.

“There were no external signs of a violent death.”

A formal investigation is underway into the incident.