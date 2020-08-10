Pass Ighodaro Celebrates Tenth Anniversary of Her Miss Black USA Win

Osas Ighodaro is grateful for journey from the days of being a beauty queen to the screen goddess who holds our attention with her role interpretation.

The mother of one went down memory lane to reminisce on her journey so far while celebrating the tenth anniversary of her Miss Black USA Win that changed her life and spurred her on this path.

Sharing some throwback pictures via her Instagram page, the former ‘Tinsel’ star wrote;

“Today marks the 10 year anniversary of being crowned Miss Black USA! This moment absolutely changed my life and took me on a journey of fulfilling so many of my dreams and goals. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the @missblackusa family and making history as the first Nigerian-American to be crowned.

“I was inspired when I first came across applying to be in the pageant and years later it’s remarkable that my dream has inspired so many others too! I’m forever grateful”.

Congratulations Osas Ighodaro, here’s to many more wins in your future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

