Parrot Arrested for Alerting Drug Lord of Police Presence

A rather bizarre case is unfolding in Brazil after a parrot, which alerted its drug-dealing owner of police presence during a raid in the northern part of the country, was taken into custody by the police.

The Parrot was said to have shouted “Mummy, police” as soon as security operatives arrived at a house in the Vila Irma Dulce neighbourhood of the city of Teresina.

The parrot was owned by a drug dealer nicknamed “India” who had been arrested twice for drug trafficking in the past.

“He must have been trained for that,” said one officers involved in the operation.

“As soon as police got close he began shouting. Lots of police officers have come by and he’s said nothing,” said local vet Alexandre Clark.

Footage of the raid’s aftermath aired by R7 showed police cataloguing small bags of crack, while the parrot sits obediently on a countertop next to a racecar helmet and a glass bottle.

Husband of the drug dealer who owns the bird was identified only as Edvan, 30, and he was arrested after crack cocaine was found in the house during the raid.

Brazilian TV station Globo reports that the couple’s 16-year-old daughter who was found with cannabis in her underwear was released with a warning.