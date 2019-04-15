Paris Notre Dame Cathedral Goes Up in Flame, the Historic Spire Collapses: Video

The New York Times is reporting that a massive fire broke out at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris on Monday evening, causing part of the historic church’s spire to collapse as the blaze spread along its roof.

Speaking with the media house, André Finot, who is a spokesman for the cathedral, said interview that the cause of the fire remains unknown and no one was hurt.

Apparently, the fire alarm went off around 6:30 p.m., according to Finot, and the cathedral was evacuated.

And from the video shared on social media, people could be seen gathering on the banks of the Seine river to watch as the fire eats the historic cathedral on this holy week.

