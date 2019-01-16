Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility for Her “Mental Health”

Paris Jackson is getting all the help she feels she needs.

According to E! News, the model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson is currently living in a mental health facility in the hopes of improving her mental health.

A source close to her family added, “After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health.”

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the insider continued.

This comes after her fans noticed her strange disappearances from social media in middle of December. Plus, she also didn’t appear to join her family for a vacation to Tokyo, Japan over the holidays, which is unlike the star, who is close to her younger brothers.

We wish her well!