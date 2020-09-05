Paris Hilton Talks About Being Abused as a Child at ‘Behavior Modification School’

Paris Hilton says that the image she presented to the world isn’t truly reflective of her personality and experience. According to the reality TV star, she endured a lot of abuse as a child.

“There’s so many differences. With the character, it’s mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And, in real life, I’m the exact opposite,” she recently told CBS Sunday Morning‘s Tracy Smith. “… I’m not a dumb blonde. I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”

This comes as she promotes her YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, which premieres this month.

In the interview, she added that she created a character as a way to suppress the childhood trauma she endured at a “behavior modification school” in Utah. Hilton claims she was choked, hit, and generally abused while she was enrolled, but never spoke about her experience until recently.

“When I got out, I was just so grateful and so happy to be free and to be out of there that I just didn’t want to bring it up,” Hilton said. “I was, like, I’d rather, you know, just never talk about this. Just don’t think about it. And the moment I stepped out of that building is when I decided I’m never telling this story to anyone, ever.”

This Is Paris will hit YouTube on Sept. 14.

“I think when people see the film, they’re going to see a completely different side,” she added. “And they’re going to see I am human, and I do have feelings.”

