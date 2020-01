THR is reporting that Paris Hilton is set to reveal the private side of herself in This is Paris, a YouTube Originals documentary premiering in May.

“It’s very emotional this movie, it’s very raw, it’s very authentic,” said Hilton told a TV critics meeting on Saturday. “It’s basically my entire life.”

She initially was reluctant to show herself because she felt she wasn’t ready to give the world that part of herself. But then, she agreed and the film crew followed her around the world for a year.

“I talk about things that are very hard to talk about,” Hilton said. “It was an amazing experience, but also very scary. Watching the film for the first time, I was like, ‘Can we cut that out?’ I was freaking out but they have total control over the whole film.”

The documentary addresses the time a teen-aged Hilton spent at a residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally troubled youth in Utah.

She also still feels the effects of the dumb blonde persona she employed in The Simple Life, the reality show that shot her and Nicole Richie to fame starting in 2003.

“I was in on the joke. People thought that’s who I really was,” Hilton said. “I’ve been judged on a character that I created at the beginning of my career and now I feel like it’s really time that people see who the real Paris is.”

We can’t wait to see the new documentary!