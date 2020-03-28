The much-anticipated men’s fashion week, slated for June in Paris, and the haute couture shows, scheduled for July, have being cancelled by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Per THR, the Federation said in a statement on Friday: “In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry.”

Also, in the United States, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has decided to cancel New York Fashion Week’s Resort 2021 shows, while postponing the men’s shows which were originally set for July. No new date for the men’s presentations was announced.

“The decision was based on the current global situation, the ongoing uncertainty regarding its impact on retailers and their open-to-buys, and designers’ challenges in producing collections at this moment,” read a statement from the CFDA.