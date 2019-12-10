‘Parasite’ Wins Best Picture by Toronto Film Critics Association

Parasite continues to rake in all the awards and nominations, deservedly.

THR is reporting that the films which is helmed by Bong Joon Ho has been named best picture of the year by the Toronto Film Critics Association. And the runner-ups were Netflix’s The Irishman and Marriage Story.

“Voting took place Sunday, during which Bong was also tapped as best director, while his Korean comedy about a poor family that scams a rich one earned best foreign film honors,” the report continued.

Also:

Elsewhere, the TFCA chose Adam Driver as best actor and Laura Dern as best supporting actress for their roles in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Lupita Nyong’o was tapped as best actress for her performance in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us, and Brad Pitt was named best supporting actor for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won in the best screenplay category.