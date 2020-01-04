Parasite’ Wins Best Picture At AACTA Awards

Parasite has been named best picture of the year at the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards held Friday night in Los Angeles.

According to THR, the film follows the story of a dirt-poor family that insinuates itself into the life of a wealthy young couple, and it has been a frontrunner for the best international feature film Oscar, has beat out competition from The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The King for the best film crown.

Also, the AACTA International Awards gave the best director trophy to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the best screenplay award went to Taika Waititi for his Nazi Germany satire Jojo Rabbit.

Other winners include Adam Driver who won best actor for his star turn in Marriage Story, while Saoirse Ronan earned the best actress trophy for her lead role in Little Women. And the best supporting actress prize went to Margot Robbie for her lead role in the Fox News drama Bombshell.

You can check out the rest of the winners here.