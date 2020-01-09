‘Parasite’ Tops Dorian Awards With 5 Wins

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Parasite’ Tops Dorian Awards With 5 Wins

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” nabbed five wins, including Film of the Year, Director, Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Foreign-Language Film at the Dorian Awards.

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the list on Wednesday.

Other winners include Renée Zellweger, who won the Best Actress Award for “Judy,” and Antonio Banderas who won Best Actor for “Pain and Glory.”

See the winners list below:

Film of the Year

Hustlers
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
Pain and Glory
*Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
*Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
*Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

*Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
*Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
*Song Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart
End of the Century
Pain and Glory
*Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics
Pain and Glory
*Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
*Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
*Honeyland
One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Gospel of Eureka
5B
*Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE

Midsommar
*1917
The Lighthouse
Parasite
*Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

*Booksmart
Her Smell
Gloria Bell
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

*Cats
Greta
Knives Out
Ma
Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Chernobyl
Euphoria
*Pose
Succession
Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

*Fleabag
The Other Two
PEN15
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Bill Hader, Barry
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
*Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Euphoria
The Other Two
*Pose
Schitt’s Creek
Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Gentleman Jack
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
*The Other Two
PEN15
Years and Years

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Rachel Maddow Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
*Leaving Neverland

TV Musical Performance of the Year

*Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019
Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace
Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek
Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

Campy TV Show of the Year

American Horror Story 1984
Big Little Lies
RuPaul’s Drag Race
*The Politician
Riverdale

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
*Florence Pugh
Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy
Billy Porter
Randy Rainbow
Taika Waititi
*Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)

*Lady Gaga
Greta Gerwig
Ryan Murphy
Billy Porter
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Timeless Star (Career achievement award)
*Catherine O’Hara

Related Posts

James Cameron Teams Up With Mercedes-Benz for ‘Avatar’-Inspired Vehicle

January 9, 2020

Regina King Makes Directorial Debut With ‘One Night in Miami’

January 8, 2020

BAFTA Awards 2020 Full List of Nominations: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack

January 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *