‘Parasite’ Tops Dorian Awards With 5 Wins

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” nabbed five wins, including Film of the Year, Director, Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Foreign-Language Film at the Dorian Awards.

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the list on Wednesday.

Other winners include Renée Zellweger, who won the Best Actress Award for “Judy,” and Antonio Banderas who won Best Actor for “Pain and Glory.”

See the winners list below:

Film of the Year

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory

*Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

*Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

*Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

*Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

*Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

*Song Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics

Pain and Glory

*Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

*Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

*Honeyland

One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

*Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE

Midsommar

*1917

The Lighthouse

Parasite

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

*Booksmart

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

*Cats

Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Chernobyl

Euphoria

*Pose

Succession

Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

*Fleabag

The Other Two

PEN15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

*Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Euphoria

The Other Two

*Pose

Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

*The Other Two

PEN15

Years and Years

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

*Leaving Neverland

TV Musical Performance of the Year

*Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

Campy TV Show of the Year

American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race

*The Politician

Riverdale

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

*Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)

*Lady Gaga

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Timeless Star (Career achievement award)

*Catherine O’Hara