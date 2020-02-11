‘Parasite’ Set to Double Earnings Following Oscar Win For ‘Best Picture’

Thanks to Parasite‘s major winnings on Sunday, the foreign language film will now be available to watch in over 2, 000 theatres in North America.

Variety reports that the South Korean movie, which snagged honours for Best Director, Original Screenplay, and International Film, brought in $1.6 million this past weekend. That brings its cumulative total on the continent up to $35.5 million since it first hit big screens in early October, making it one the six foreign-language films which did well in North America. The others are: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million), Life Is Beautiful ($57.2 million), Hero ($53.7 million), Instructions Not Included ($44.5 million), and Pan’s Labyrinth ($37.6 million).

Parasite made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where it brought home the top prize (the Palme d’Or). The film then opened in three theaters in L.A. and New York over the October 11-13 weekend, bringing in just shy of $400,000 in those three days.

In addition to the money its generated in North America, Parasite has also brought in $130 million internationally– $71 million of that came from South Korean audiences.