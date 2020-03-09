‘Papa Ajasco’ Reprises His Role as King Bondu Alaska

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Papa Ajasco’ Reprises His Role as King Bondu Alaska

Papa Ajasco is back again as King Bondu Alaska.

Per Bellanaija, the comic actor whose real name is Ayoyinka Abiodun stars in this series as a “well-known feared and respected King in his community. His judgment is final, and his ways are corny. He gives judgments for the betterment of the community but mainly for his own personal interests. He takes advantage of every given situation and exploits his people. Every opportunity is an open door for monetary rewards for himself.”

You can check the first episode below:

Related Posts

Judge Refuses to Drop Jussie Smollett’s Latest Felony Charges

March 9, 2020
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Says ‘Justice League’ Was Ruined “By Some Personal Tragedy”

March 8, 2020
SXSW

SXSW Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

March 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *