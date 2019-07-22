Panic in Enugu as Dead Vultures Litter Market

There is panic in Enugu after carcasses of vultures numbering about 50 littered the Eke-Ihe Market in Awgu local government area of the state.

A video emerged on the internet on Sunday showing the dead vultures littering floor and rooftops of the market.

Sources say the vultures died after feasting on cows, a claim the police authority in the state had since debunked, saying the emergence of the carcasses in the market were the handiwork of poachers.

The police, through the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, assured members of the public that there was no cause for alarm as enquiry conducted by the command revealed that it is the activity of bird hunters (poachers).

Amaraizu said the poachers usually mix some concoction with slaughtered animal leftovers and faeces with a view to attracting vultures to it and to consume it.

“Further information gathered revealed that after consuming it, vultures will be weak and subsequently die for them to go and pick it.

“However, some vultures believed to have taken the concoction of these bird hunters (poachers) fell down in Enugu community market and were not able to be picked on time before the widespread speculations.

“The command, however, wishes to make it clear that it is not emanating from any slaughtered animal for human consumption but rather the activities of mischief makers who want to provoke and cause mayhem in the state.

“The commissioner of police enjoins all to be law-abiding and go about their normal lawful businesses,” Amaraizu said.

It is understood that the community insists on investigating if the vultures actually died after consuming a particular cow allegedly slaughtered and sold at the Eke-Ihe Market.