Panic as Mob attacks Petrol Tanker in Lagos [Video]

There was chaos around Mile 2 area of Lagos on Tuesday after a mob attacked a petrol tanker driver conveying petroleum products.

The hoodlums reportedly hit the tanker multiple times with metal bars to spill the contents on the floor.

In a video shared on social media, people have since taken plastic and other vessels to collect petrol products from the spillage.

An eyewitness said: “Touts who usually collect money from truck and tanker drivers hit the tanker with an iron and it began to gush fuel.”

“Mile 2 under bridge, PMS tanker spilled (sic) its contents. Urgent attention is needed please,” Felix Aina tweeted at the Lagos State Government.

Aina said the situation under the bridge at Mile 2 was a “disaster in the waiting”.

“…loaded PMS tanker just spilt the whole content on the road. Swift action is needed.”

