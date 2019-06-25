Pamela Anderson Splits Up With Footballer Boyfriend, Brands Him a ‘Monster’

Pamela Anderson has taken to her Instagram to announce her split up with Adil Rami, in a post in which she branded the French defender a “monster.”

Writing on her page, she hit out at the footballer, claiming he is a narcissist who cheated on her. “It’s hard to accept,” she wrote. “The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe… we were in “big love”? I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.”

She continued, “He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control two women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others.”

And she was not done; the Canadian-American woman had more words for the footballer. “He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @[National Domestic Violence Hotline] and not be wise enough or able to help myself,” she added.

Rami had yet to respond to the claims as at press time. See her post below:

See the parts she edited out: