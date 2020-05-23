Pakistani Supermodel Zara Abid Allegedly Killed in Plane Crash

New reports have alleged that Zara Abid was among those killed in the plane crash yesterday in Karachi, Pakistan.

Recall that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 crashed in a heavily populated area in Karachi, Pakistan, moments before it was supposed to land.

According to Aviation 24, the flight is operated domestic flight PK8303 between Lahore and Karachi. Trouble started when the tried to land at the Karachi Airport but failed the first time. Sadly, the craft crashed during a second approach in the neighborhood of the Malir Cantonment: Jinnah Garden (Model Colony), a residential area just east of the airport.

Speaking with the press, a PIA spokesman said that the aircraft carried 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Now. New.Au.com says Zara is feared to be among the 97 people killed.

While authorities have said that at least two people have been pulled from the twisted wreckage alive, it is not clear is Zara was among the reported survivors. Also, her parents reportedly are searching for her.

While some fans are mourning her, the religious people of her country are debating where her soul would end up were her death to be true:

