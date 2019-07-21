Pacquiao Drops, Bloodies Thurman to take Welterweight Title

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Pacquiao Drops, Bloodies Thurman to take Welterweight Title

Manny Pacquiao rolled back the years Saturday night to beat Keith Thurman by split decision in a completely competitive, back-and-forth, action-packed welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 40-year-old Filipino, previously the WBA’s world welterweight champion, becomes the oldest welterweight champion after capturing WBA’s “super” 147-pound crown from Thurman in a gripping clash in Las Vegas.

Two judges – Tim Cheatham and Dave Moretti – scored their fight for Pacquiao by the same margin (115-112). Judge Glenn Feldman scored the fantastic fight for the previously undefeated Thurman, 114-113.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) knocked down Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC) with a right hook late in the first round.

He also bloodied Thurman’s nose with a right hand in the fifth round and hurt Thurman badly with a left hook to the body during the 10th round.

Nevertheless, nearly six months after a somewhat troublesome performance against Josesito Lopez, the 30-year-old Thurman redeemed himself with a commendable, gritty outing against Pacquiao.

True to form, the Filipino legend paid tribute to his opponent in the post-fight interview.

“He’s a good boxer, he’s strong,” says Pacquiao, who becomes the oldest holder of a major welterweight title in boxing history.

“I was blessed tonight.”

Thurman, upbeat in defeat, calls Pacquiao “truly great” as says he would love a rematch.

“I wish I had a little more output to go toe to toe with him,” Thurman says. “My condition, my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao.”

,

Related Posts

Whyte Beats Rivas to set up Possible Wilder Showdown

July 21, 2019

Ighalo only Nigerian on Afcon All-Star XI

July 21, 2019

FG Lauds Bronze-Winning Super Eagles

July 20, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *