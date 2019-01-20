Pacquiao Batters Broner to Retain WBA Crown

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao rolled back the years in a dominant unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Filipino great was quicker and more accurate as he controlled each round and cruised to his 61st career win.

American Broner, 29, fought gamely and stayed upright despite being hit with several heavy combinations but was ultimately outclassed.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of Pacquiao, while the third had the Filipino Senator a 117-111 winner.

“I’m so happy,” said Pacquiao. “God gave me this blessing (of good health). At the age of 40 I can still give my best.”

Pacquiao appeared the younger and more sprightly of the two as he attacked his opponent’s midsection and ultimately landed 47 body shots to Broner’s three.

In the seventh round, he pushed Broner back to the ropes and delivered an onslaught of punches that left Broner holding on for survival.

Pacquiao nearly knocked his opponent down again in the ninth when he delivered a clean left hook to Broner’s chin that knocked him back.

About the only person in attendance who disagreed with the outcome was Broner (33-4-1), who protested the result emphatically in his post-fight interview.

“I beat him. Everyone out there knows I beat him,” Broner said. “I controlled the fight, he was missing and I hit him clean more times.”

Retired great Floyd Mayweather attended the fight, fuelling speculation of a rematch against Pacquiao, who the undefeated American beat in 2015.