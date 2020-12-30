PACAC member, Prof Femi Odekunle, is dead

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on PACAC member, Prof Femi Odekunle, is dead

Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), is dead.

Odekunle, a professor of criminology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

His death was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC,” Mr Shehu wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

“The President described Professor Odekunle as a valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening,” said the president. “His lasting contributions, as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humour, will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul.”

,

Related Posts

Iconic French fashion designer, Pierre Cardin, dies aged 98

December 29, 2020

CAN directs Lagos Churches to end crossover services by 11pm

December 29, 2020

Again, large crowds gather at NIMC offices for NIN

December 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply