Pa James Loses Home after Lagos Flood [Photos]

The devastating heavy rainfall on Monday in Lagos State has sacked veteran actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James, from his home in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA.

His son, Samuel Ajirebi, shared photos of his fathers’ home and damaged properties, saying the flooded house was caused by an overflowing canal behind their street.

He claimed that this year makes it ten years of the consistent occurrence which at times leads to temporary displacement, depite several letters written to the authorities.

Samuel Ajirebi also called on the outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and the incoming, Babajide Sanwo-olu, to come to their aide.

He wrote;

“Seriously sad right now, I get to think at times that, are we sure we have a government in this country?

“Look at what I met on going to visit my family today, a flooded house due to the overflowing canal behind our street.

“To make matters worse, no one was at home save my dad, so the old man and I had to be saving properties and scooping water out of the house!

“This year makes it ten years of repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement!

“Letters have been written, appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step taken by the government to channel the overrunning canal.

“We need governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA.

“We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain signs! Tonight is going to be a partial prayer moment for families, because it must not rain tonight…. No house for us to sleep in anymore!

“This is sad and heartbreaking.

“This is not a sympathy plea for anything, but a call to the state and local government authorities of Lagos ( @akinwunmiambode and @jidesanwoolu ), Oke Odo LGA respectively to please wake up to your responsibility and stop making citizens suffer in neglect.”

See photos from the devastation below: