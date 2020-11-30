Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu Lands Sports Commentary Show With Brila FM

Congratulations to Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has taken to his social media to announce that he has now gotten a radio show, Rewind With Ozo, on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station, Brila FM.

I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station @Brilafm889!!!” he tweeted, adding, “Rewind With Ozo”, Airing every Wednesday, 4:30pm.”

This heartwarming news comes days after he was revealed as the brand manager for Juventus football club in Nigeria.

