Ozo has Been Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

The end of the road has come for Ozo on the Big Brother Naija show as he becomes the fourteenth housemate to leave the house.

The sports enthusiast whose time was fraught with his consistent pursuit of his love interest and fellow housemate, Nengi, was nominated alongside Laycon, Dorathy and Trikytee.

Before leaving the house, he made sure to let Nengi know he loves her and will be waiting for her outside the house.

Ozo left the house during the live eviction show of Sunday, September 20 after nine weeks in the BBNaija house.

This eviction leaves Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy, Vee and Neo as the five housemates in the finale.

