Ozinna Anumudu is in mourning.

The celebrity stylist took to her Instagram Story to hint on the passing of her father, Willie Anumudu who is the owner of Globe Motors.

News Telegraph adds that Willie died on Tuesday morning, April 21, after a brief illness not related to COVID-19. He shared four children with his wife, Nkiru.

He was 68.

Check out the memorable photo of him shared on Ozinna’s Instagram story: