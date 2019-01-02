Ozil Rejects January Loan Move

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Ozil Rejects January Loan Move

Mesut Ozil has ruled out a January loan move and is fully intent on winning back his starting position in the Arsenal team, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

The playmaker, who missed Saturday’s 5-1 away defeat at Liverpool with a knee injury, has been repeatedly dropped by manager Unai Emery for “tactical reasons” this season but remains confident that he can regain his coach’s trust.

The 30-year-old’s inconsistent season, in terms of both form and appearances, had led to speculation that he could leave Arsenal during the January transfer window — despite signing a lucrative new contract less than a year ago.

Emery has previously refused to say whether he was open to selling his star player, adding that Ozil’s £300,000-a-week salary is not a factor in the decision.

After being named on the bench for Arsenal’s defeats to Southampton and London rivals Tottenham earlier this month, Ozil returned to captain the side at home to Burnley on Dec. 23, leading the Gunners to a 3-1 win.

The German international bagged his second Premier League assist of the season in the victory, the first time he had either scored or assisted a league goal since Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Leicester in October.

,

Related Posts

American Star, Christian Pulisic, Joins Chelsea for £58m

January 2, 2019

Victor Moses Vows to Bounce Back in 2019

January 2, 2019

‘Oh What a Night!’ – Serena v Federer in Pictures

January 2, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *