Ozekhome testifies against Magu, submits video evidence

Top lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on Tuesday, appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel to testify against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

His two-hour testimony contains six exhibits, including two video clips and some documents.

Ozekhome spoke about the alleged leadership failures of Magu and the investigative deficiencies of the anti-graft agency.

The senior advocate also made recommendations to the panel on the need for the EFCC to be more professional and engage less in “media trial.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer to Magu, Mr Tosin Ojaomo, said it was unfortunate that Ozekhome, who had publicly lambasted the leadership of the EFCC and Magu, could be invited by the panel, while his client had not been given the opportunity to defend himself.

Ojaomo said it seemed the panel was on a “fishing expedition” and was seeking to nail Magu at all cost, hence the decision to invite people, who had grievances with the suspended EFCC boss.

In a chat with The Punch, Ozekhome, said he was invited to make certain recommendations, which he did.

He stated, “I have not even said anything about the seizure of my funds by the EFCC and I am surprised that Ojaomo, a lawyer, can talk about something he didn’t witness. My N75m was seized by Magu and his goons despite the fact that it was my legal fees. I went to court and defeated them; so, I have nothing to prove.

“All I did at the panel was to tender some documents and some CDs, which contained videos. One of them is a video where I was given a standing ovation at an event where I advised Magu on how to fight corruption. It was about telling them not to do a one-sided anti-graft war, where you arrest activists and leave those in government.

“I also tendered a letter dated May 2017, which I wrote to the then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. In the letter, I raised 12 questions as to where the recovered loot and property were and if the property had been sold, to who and for how much. Tell Ojaomo to relax and that I have not yet started.”

